Dr. Michael Roizen

AN ARTICLE IN JAMA Network says insulin prices have skyrocketed over the past 20 years — in some cases to over $360 a day — even though a vial costs roughly $3 to $6 to produce. This has caused people who depend on insulin to ration their daily dose — or worse, skip it all together. Luckily the federal government has now put a cap on costs for Medicare patients — $35 a month. And pharma companies, feeling the public outrage, have announced they will reduce prices, too.

Eli Lilly is capping what patients pay out-of-pocket for insulin at $35. In May, unbranded Insulin Lispro Injection will cost $25 per 100 units/10 mL vials, instead of $82.41.

Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of “What to Eat When.” companion cookbook.