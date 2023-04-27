AN ARTICLE IN JAMA Network says insulin prices have skyrocketed over the past 20 years — in some cases to over $360 a day — even though a vial costs roughly $3 to $6 to produce. This has caused people who depend on insulin to ration their daily dose — or worse, skip it all together. Luckily the federal government has now put a cap on costs for Medicare patients — $35 a month. And pharma companies, feeling the public outrage, have announced they will reduce prices, too.
Eli Lilly is capping what patients pay out-of-pocket for insulin at $35. In May, unbranded Insulin Lispro Injection will cost $25 per 100 units/10 mL vials, instead of $82.41.
Novo Nordisk says reduced insulin prices are coming in January 2024. Vials and pens of Novolin and Levemir will be 65% of current list prices, and NovoLog and NovoLog Mix 70/30 will be 75% cheaper. Folks without insurance can download a savings card that provides a $35 out-of-pocket cap on monthly insulin prescriptions.
Sanofi says that by the beginning of next year, it will cut the price of Lantus by 78% and short-acting Apidra by 70%.
This is great news, but to ease the burden of over-the-top prices for all meds: Review your insurance coverage; try generic medicines (some nonprofit hospitals have banded together to support producing at least 20 of the drugs that have become generic); investigate prescription discount cards; check out drug companies’ patient assistance programs; investigate buying medicines on the internet (clear it with your doctor first!).
Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of “What to Eat When.” companion cookbook.