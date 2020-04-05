Finding moments throughout the day to disconnect from your work and worries, and simply let your mind and body relax, thinking about nothing and everything, having thoughts float in and out of your awareness, observing but not judging — that’s transformative.
Besides regularly doing mindful meditation (No. 1), the Cleveland Clinic’s Dr. Roxanne B. Sukol suggests the following mindful activities:
2. Get a massage.
3. Do yoga.
4. Eat lunch outside.
5. Take a hike in the woods.
6. Sit by a fire.
7. Walk the dog.
8. Knit or crochet.
9. Take up pottery.
10. Paint.
11. Savor a cup of tea.
12. Keep a daily journal.
13. Watch a sunrise or sunset.
14. Float in a pool.
15. Your favorite activity (that makes time melt away).
Their powers are based on contemporary studies and ancient traditions. For example, taking a hike in the woods (No. 5) comes from the Japanese tradition of shinrin-yoku, or forest bathing. The use of art (Nos. 9, 10) to help focus the mind and ease depression or anxiety is well researched, as is its power to contribute to better sleep and a stronger immune system, and make injuries heal faster.
To learn how to let your mind relax and detach from the everyday, we advise that working up to 10- or 15-minute mindful meditation sessions daily or a few times a week can be a reasonable goal to begin. For tutorials, check your app store for the UCLA Mindful App and the mental health site Psycom.net lists 25 of the best meditation resources (www.psycom.net/mental-health-wellbeing/meditation-resources).
Mehmet Oz, M.D. is host of “The Dr. Oz Show,” and Mike Roizen, M.D. is Chief Wellness Officer and Chair of Wellness Institute at Cleveland Clinic. To live your healthiest, tune into “The Dr. Oz Show” or visit www.sharecare.com.