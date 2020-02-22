DEAR DOCS: I went in for an X-ray for a meniscus tear in my knee and asked for a lead bib to cover the family jewels. The technician said that I could have one if I wanted, but that the medical community is rethinking the need for shielding because it might cause more harm than good. What was he talking about?
— Brian D., Chicago
DEAR BRIAN: In the past few years, radiologists and others have been rethinking the use of lead aprons, which were first used in the 1950s. Back then, radiation levels used in diagnostic X-rays were 20 times higher than today, and experiments with fruit flies showed radiation damaged their reproductive systems.
These days we know that X-rays, even the newer targeted beams, produce “scatter” and that doesn’t just mean peripheral radiation that bounces around in the room the machine is in. It’s been discovered that the scatter also happens when radiation from an X-ray (or CT scan) ricochets around inside your body. The current thinking is that a lead apron may trap some of that radiation inside your body and that it gets absorbed into tissue beyond the area being imaged. In that way shielding might actually increase your level of radiation exposure. This scatter can also degrade image quality.
Last spring, the American Association of Physicists in Medicine issued this position statement: “Patient gonadal and fetal shielding during X-ray-based diagnostic imaging should be discontinued as routine practice.” The reason is that diagnostic X-ray imaging is not (and scientists have been studying this for a long time) associated with any harm to gonads or a fetus.
Kaiser Health News reports that the National Council on Radiation Protection and Measurements is expected to support the “Abandon the Shield” campaign from Chicago’s Lurie hospital, while hospital groups in Canada and Australia have already started. The movement is also underway in Great Britain. So your hospital group is on the cutting edge, Brian.