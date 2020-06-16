Why were Miami Heat forward Meyers Leonard, the Trail Blazers’ forward Mario Hezonja, and the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Larry Nance Jr. hanging out together one day in early April? They were playing in a “Call of Duty: Warzone” video game tournament. Makes sense. Their real games were suspended, and they longed for a good contest. But for some it can become more than a temporary, welcome relief. “I am happy for ‘Warzone,’” Hezonja told the Washington Post. “I would say I’m addicted.”
According to a six-year study out of Brigham Young University that was published in Developmental Psychology, for 10% of players, video gaming becomes a problem that interferes with day-to-day life. Players who become addicted may find that constant interaction with the games triggers or increases their problems with depression, aggression, shyness and anxiety.
Signs of addiction include:
• Excessive time spent playing games and hyped-up anticipation of future contests.
• Withdrawal symptoms like anxiety, irritability, sadness and boredom when unable to play.
• Need for increased doses of games that are ever-more complex and time consuming.
• Risking friendships and family relationships or jobs because of obsessive playing.
If that’s you, start tracking your playing by writing down the time you spend, then try to reduce time spent by 10% a week. Consider online or in-person cognitive behavioral therapy for help. And get outside and play a socially distanced game of tennis, take a bike ride or walk. If you’re under age 50, COVID-19 is less likely to harm you than a video addiction will.