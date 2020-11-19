In 2012, a Brooklyn bagel maker offered a special beverage called Larry King Sunrise Coffee to honor the broadcast journalist, who served as the company’s spokesman. King, who has Type 2 diabetes, could certainly use coffee to make it through his early-morning and late-night broadcasts, but his cup of java may have helped fight off diabetes complications, too.
A new study, published in BMJ Open Diabetes Research & Care, followed nearly 5,000 adults with Type 2 diabetes for a median duration of 5.3 years. Folks who drank one cup of coffee a day lowered their risk of death over the course of the study 12%; drinking two or more cups lowered it 41%. Green tea was also powerful: Two to three cups daily lowered it by 27% and four or more cups, by 40%.
People who drank both beverages — wow! They lowered their risk of death during the study by 51% with two to three cups of green tea plus two or more of coffee a day.
The researchers think it’s the beverages’ anti-inflammatory powers from several potent polyphenols that are key. Type 2 diabetes causes widespread inflammation, putting a person at risk for potentially fatal cardiovascular and kidney disease, dementia and more. Tea and coffee may tamp down inflammation and help prevent resulting disorders. So, if you have Type 2 diabetes, enjoy some daily coffee and/or green tea. But steer clear of syrupy flavorings, sugar and high-fat dairy. Drink ’em straight or with sugar-free, nut, oat or soy milk.