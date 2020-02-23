IF YOU’RE having problems with your sleep cycle, try reducing the glycemic load of the carbs you’re eating.
According to a new study in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, eating refined grains and sweetened, starchy carbs with a high glycemic load delivers a sugar bomb to your bloodstream that can trigger transient and chronic insomnia, making it difficult to fall asleep or waking you up in the middle of the night.
But, say the researchers who collected data from 50,000 participants in the Women’s Health Initiative, the good news is you can eat your way to better sleep!
They found that if you stick with high-fiber carbs from veggies, nonjuice fruits, and 100% whole grains, it’s much easier to sleep soundly on a regular basis.
Why does it make such a difference? One theory is that the spike and precipitous fall in blood sugar that can accompany eating refined carbs causes the body to secrete stress hormones that signal fight-or-flight, not goodnight.
So, check out the list of the top 10 high- and low-glycemic index foods at doctoroz.com. Then you can create a diet plan that delivers sweet dreams.