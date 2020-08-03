Adult acne isn’t anything to be ashamed of, just ask model Chrissy Teigen, actress and writer Mindy Kaling and actress Bella Thorne, all of whom have shared make-up-free pictures of their skin in distress. They are not alone. The International Dermatology Institute says studies indicate that 40% to 55% of folks age 20 to 40 have low grade, persistent acne and oily skin. And according to the Journal of American Academy of Dermatology, 54% of women 25 and older have some facial acne. For many folks, it’s a continuation of skin issues they had as a teenager, but others may get adult-onset acne — especially women post-menopause.
Why does it happen and how can you get control of it? The most common causes are excess oil production, pores clogged with “sticky” skin cells, bacteria and inflammation. And a new study out of France that surveyed more than 24,000 people found that food may be a trigger too. The data published in JAMA Dermatology shows that milk, fatty foods and sugary foods and beverages are serious breakout stars.
Your first smart step is an elimination diet, removing those food culprits from your menu. If after a few weeks your skin clears, drop those foods permanently from your diet. (You should KO them anyway, since they increase your risk of heart disease, obesity, some cancers and diabetes.) Try taking a probiotic; it may reduce breakouts too. Also, see a dermatologist to talk about light therapy and various medicines that are effective, and how to use them safely.