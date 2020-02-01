DEAR DOCS: My wife and I are trying to get pregnant, but things aren’t working out. Before we try in vitro, what can I do to increase my contribution to our chances?
— Stan Y., Ohio
DEAR STAN: In vitro fertilization isn’t always effective. For women younger than 35, the success rate is just over 21%; for those 38-40, the rate is around 11%. So before you start down that road, here’s our advice:
Don’t smoke (anything); cut down on or avoid all alcohol; exercise regularly; maintain a healthy weight; and eat a healthy diet.
There’s a reason why a good diet is so important. New research from Sweden shows that too much sugar in the diet has a chilling effect on sperm motility. Just two weeks of a sugary diet (or what most Americans, unfortunately, eat regularly)can sink your swimmers. The good news? The researchers found a strong link between good nutrition and reproductive health.
So, here are some nutritional plans you might try — after giving up all added sugars and syrups. According to an annual U.S. News and World Report paper created by 25 nutritionists, dietary consultants and physicians specializing in diabetes, heart health and weight loss, the top three diets, based on palatability, sustainability, family-friendliness and healthiness are:
1. The Mediterranean Diet, which we advocate. It’s based on vegetables, fruits, nuts, seeds, legumes, potatoes, whole grains, herbs, spices, seafood, lean skinless meats (as a side dish) and extra-virgin olive oil.
2. The DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) Diet. It was developed to lower blood pressure without medication. It encourages lowering sodium while emphasizing vegetables, fruits and low-fat dairy, moderate amounts of whole grains, fish, poultry and nuts.
3. The Flexitarian Diet. You don’t have to cut out all animal proteins, just eat lots of vegetables, fruits, nuts, seeds, legumes, potatoes and whole grains, eliminate red and processed meats, and eat fish and poultry occasionally.