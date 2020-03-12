ONE STUDY found that 8- to 18-year-olds spend an average of seven hours a day looking at one kind of screen or another — and that can lead to big-time depression and long-term behavioral health issues!
A recent study from University College London published in Lancet Psychiatry found that inactive, screen-bound kids had a higher chance of developing depressive symptoms at age 18 and beyond, compared with kids who were more active. The researchers say even 150 minutes of activity weekly makes a difference in kids’ moods.
We know that sedentary behavior early on can lead to physical impairments (obesity, heart disease, etc.), but this study underlines the mental health repercussions of not getting enough exercise when you’re young.
So to boost both your child’s mental and physical health, help him/her get a mixture of moderate and vigorous exercise for an hour a day, every day.
How to accomplish this? A study in the journal Human Movement found that a sports activity — whether it’s on a team or individual, or played indoors or outside — protects against depression.