In an episode of “The Simpsons,” Homer, who never completed high school, decides to take an exam to finally get his degree. The problem is, his lifestyle choices have made his memory a little shabby. “All right, brain,” he pleads, “you don’t like me and I don’t like you, but let’s just do this, and I can get back to killing you with beer.” At least Homer was smart enough to know his notoriously poor habits were hurting his academic performance.
A recent study, published in the journal Neurology, suggests cardiovascular disease (Homer had a triple bypass in season four), diabetes and smoking in middle age are reliable predictors of early decline in memory, executive function and processing speed.
The 2,675 middle-aged adults in the study took thinking and memory tests at its start and then at a follow-up five years later. Overall, people with all three risk factors were nearly three times as likely to experience a faster cognitive decline in middle age as those without the risk factors. Specifically, more than 10% of those with diabetes had an accelerated midlife decline in brain power, compared with 4.7% of those without diabetes. Nearly 8% of current smokers had faster cognitive decline, compared with 4.3% of those who never smoked.
The study underscores the importance of knowing your numbers — blood pressure, LDL cholesterol level, blood sugar and BMI — from your 20s on, and using your cognitive powers to discover the joys of healthy nutrition, physical activity and steering clear of all smoking.