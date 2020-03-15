RESEARCH shows that the foods you choose have a big impact on the structure and health of your brain, influencing how your brain functions and how it maintains its sharpness over time. Some eats — especially the saturated fat in red meat — can make you sluggish and slow your reaction time. Others support both short- and long-term brain function.

• For example, omega-3s (found in salmon and sea trout) increase blood flow in the brain. That may help protect against some forms of dementia.

• Other polyphenols — especially antioxidants that are found in blueberries, dark chocolate, artichokes, spinach, orange vegetables and strawberries — promote new neural connections, boosting memory and learning while lowering inflammation, which, unchecked, can contribute to cognitive problems and stroke.

• Nuts are loaded with brain-loving inflammation-fighters like vitamin E and omega-3s.

• Drinking up to five cups of coffee daily, according to a study in Practical Neurology, can help protect your brain from cognitive decline, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and stroke.

For a more comprehensive list of tasty brain foods, watch Dr. Mike’s Public Broadcasting Service special “What to Eat When and How to Do Intermittent Fasting Right.”

Mehmet Oz, M.D., is host of “The Dr. Oz Show,” and Mike Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer and chairman of Wellness Institute at Cleveland Clinic.

