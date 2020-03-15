RESEARCH shows that the foods you choose have a big impact on the structure and health of your brain, influencing how your brain functions and how it maintains its sharpness over time. Some eats — especially the saturated fat in red meat — can make you sluggish and slow your reaction time. Others support both short- and long-term brain function.
• For example, omega-3s (found in salmon and sea trout) increase blood flow in the brain. That may help protect against some forms of dementia.
• Other polyphenols — especially antioxidants that are found in blueberries, dark chocolate, artichokes, spinach, orange vegetables and strawberries — promote new neural connections, boosting memory and learning while lowering inflammation, which, unchecked, can contribute to cognitive problems and stroke.
• Nuts are loaded with brain-loving inflammation-fighters like vitamin E and omega-3s.
• Drinking up to five cups of coffee daily, according to a study in Practical Neurology, can help protect your brain from cognitive decline, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and stroke.
For a more comprehensive list of tasty brain foods, watch Dr. Mike’s Public Broadcasting Service special “What to Eat When and How to Do Intermittent Fasting Right.”