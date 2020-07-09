FROM KING FEATURES SYNDICATE, 300 W 57th STREET, 41st FLOOR, NEW YORK, NY 10019
CUSTOMER SERVICE: (800) 708-7311 EXT. 236
DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN
FOR RELEASE WEEK OF JULY 5, 2020 (TIP 3)
BY MICHAEL ROIZEN, M.D., AND MEHMET OZ, M.D.
Eating meat increases your risk for Type 2 diabetes
---
In 1989, actress Halle Berry passed out while filming a television show. She woke up seven days later to learn she had Type 2 diabetes. After her hospital discharge, Berry made some serious changes in her diet. One was to stop eating red meat.
At that time, research suggested that regularly consuming red meat was associated with being diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes and should be avoided. Now research suggests that eating any meat -- chicken as well as beef, sausage, pork, lamb, etc. -- is associated with developing the condition.
A new study, published in Diabetes, found that eating an additional 100 grams (about 3 ounces) of total meat or red meat daily increases your risk for developing Type 2 diabetes by 33% and 31% respectively. If you're also eating 1.7 ounces a day of processed meat, your risk of diabetes increases by 46%. Why? It may be that meat is high in saturated fat and cholesterol, which increases your risk for obesity, making you more likely to develop Type 2 diabetes.
Plant-based diets are the healthiest. If you don't become a vegetarian or vegan, always avoid red and processed meats, and limit your intake of lean, skinless chicken or fish to one 3-6 ounce serving daily. Also, no fried foods. Stick with baked, grilled, steamed or poached. And if you're worried about getting enough protein, remember there are many plant-based options -- including quinoa, chia seeds, beans, legumes, nuts and tofu -- that can provide you with all the protein you need.
* * *
Mehmet Oz, M.D. is host of "The Dr. Oz Show," and Mike Roizen, M.D. is Chief Wellness Officer and Chair of Wellness Institute at Cleveland Clinic. To live your healthiest, tune into "The Dr. Oz Show" or visit www.sharecare.com.
(c)2020 Michael Roizen, M.D. and Mehmet Oz, M.D.
Distributed by King Features Syndicate, Inc.