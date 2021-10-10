Q: I am trying to lose 35 pounds and it is going so, so slowly — about a pound a week. Any shortcuts that will get me to my goal more quickly? — Nonnie W., Philadelphia
A: Bravo for working to reclaim your health. Losing a pound or two a week is a proven way to shed weight and keep it off. If you lose weight too quickly, your body fights to retain and regain it. It’s a simple matter of self-preservation left over from ancient times when quick weight loss was a sign you were in danger of starvation. That said, there are some pretty nifty ways to streamline your weight-loss effort.
• Ditch alcohol for a month: It’s sugary and metabolism-slowing. Removing it initially (and always being moderate later) will help your efforts.
• Don’t eat after 7 p.m. and eat most of your day’s calories before 3 p.m. Dr. Mike’s book “What to Eat When” and his latest, due out in March, “The Great Age Reboot,” explain why timing your meals matters so much. Hint: It puts you in sync with your internal body clock, and that influences your weight gain — and loss.
• Drink coffee, with no sugar or fatty dairy added. It boosts metabolism, suppresses appetite and, says the Mayo Clinic, it may offer protection against Type 2 diabetes.
• Eat lean protein from salmon, anchovies, herring and sea trout, and plants and fiber-dense foods like broccoli and 100% whole grains at every meal. That protects your digestive system, stabilizes your glucose levels and helps retain and build muscle.
• Stay well-hydrated with water. You may mistake thirst for hunger, making you eat more than you need. The rule of thumb is to never feel thirsty — and that means a basic daily intake of at least 64 ounces of water (food contributes some), increasing your intake as needed when you exercise and sweat.
Q: You two — and everyone else — are always pushing olive oil. Why is it healthier than other vegetable oils? — Lisa K, Skokie, Ill.
A: Olive oil — especially extra-virgin or EVOO — is minimally processed compared with other vegetable oils and retains more nutrients and flavor. A tablespoon of extra-virgin olive oil provides approximately 13% of your daily recommended value of vitamin E, and around 9% of vitamin K plus good dose of inflammation-fighting polyphenols that research shows may help control blood pressure. It also has more heart-loving, monounsaturated fats, such as oleic acid, linoleic acid and palmitic acid. Other vegetable oils are often much higher in polyunsaturated fats, especially omega-6s.
Now, you need omega-6s — but the American diet is overloaded with them and has far too few omega-3s, and that imbalance contributes to cardiovascular disease, cancer, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Plus, the most popular vegetable oils are all deodorized which can create trans fats in them — not a lot, but we know that it’s smart to avoid them completely if you can.
Olive oil does have a slightly lower smoking point than other vegetables oils, but a healthy diet doesn’t include high-temp fried foods, so that shouldn’t be an issue.
Now, how about the differences between olive oils? Well, there are three kinds: extra-virgin, regular olive oil and light OO — the most refined version.
• EVOO has the highest level of anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and antimicrobial compounds and is best used to finish cooked dishes or unheated for dipping and dressings.
• Regular olive oil combines refined olive oil and 15% to 25% virgin (but not extra-virgin) olive oil. The refined oil component is treated with some heat and chemicals, and that reduces certain health benefits compared with EVOO.
• Light olive oil combines refined olive oil and 5% to 10% virgin olive oil and is still a good source of beneficial phytosterols and some vitamin E and K. It has a neutral flavor and aroma.
So enjoy — along with walnut and avocado oils for a little variety.