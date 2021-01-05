Comedian Kevin Hart, 41, is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 141 pounds. He doesn’t seem overweight. That’s because a healthy weight depends on age, muscle-fat ratio, height, sex and body fat distribution. Athletic and muscled folks may have a higher body mass index but not have excess body fat.
Hart’s BMI registers as overweight (normal weight range for his height is 101 to 136 pounds), but his level of body fat is 15.8% (that’s good), indicating it’s likely he has a healthy distribution of muscle and fat.
How can you figure out the right weight for your optimal health? The best way is to use several measurements to see if they reinforce the other’s findings.
• Figure your BMI at CDC.gov; search for “adult BMI calculator.” Or try the Smart BMI Calculator, which considers your gender and age along with weight and height at www.smartbmicalculator.com.
• Determine your waist to hip ratio: Measure your waist at its narrowest part and divide that number by a measurement of your hips at their widest part. Below 0.9 = low risk of cardiovascular health problems; 0.9 to 0.99 = moderate risk; 1.0 or more = high risk. Moderate or high risk may indicate you’re overweight.
• Calculate your waist to height ratio. Divide waist size by height in inches. Are you 0.5 or less? Chances are you’re a healthy weight.
• Ask your doc for a body fat assessment using a pinch test. Fit non-athletes come in at 14% to 17% for guys and 21% to 24% for gals.