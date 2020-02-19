IN 1980, the U.S. Department of Agriculture issued America’s first national dietary guidelines. They recommended you dramatically reduce your intake of fats — all fats.

Eventually folks realized that a flat-out low-fat diet fueled the intake of processed carbs and added sugars. So, along came low-carb diets, loaded with sat fats from meats and dairy, and short on high-fiber foods. Not smart either.

What’s a hungry person to do?

Well, a study published in JAMA Internal Medicine looked at the health effects of food quality in 40,000 adults and gives a clear answer.

Poor quality, poor results

• Eating a low-carb diet that’s missing high-quality, unprocessed carbohydrates and is loaded with animal protein and saturated fats raised the risk of death from any cause by 7% over the 15 years of the study.

• Eating a low-fat diet that slashed good-for-you fats like olive oil, so you’re not getting the healthy odd omegas (odd numbers, not peculiar!) such as omega-9 and omega-3, along with sat-fat dairy, and relied on low-quality, processed carbs led to a 6% increased risk for early death during the study.

High quality, good results

• A healthful low-carb diet that dodges low-quality processed carbs and added sugars and contains unsaturated fats and high-quality protein from minimally or unprocessed plants triggered a 9% lower mortality risk over 15 years.

• The winner, however, was a low-sat-fat diet loaded with high-quality carbs and plant-based proteins with plenty of odd omegas. It was associated with an 11% decreased risk for all-cause mortality over the same 15 years!

Mehmet Oz, M.D., is host of “The Dr. Oz Show,” and Mike Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer and chairman of Wellness Institute at Cleveland Clinic. To live your healthiest, tune into “The Dr. Oz Show” or visit www.sharecare.com.

