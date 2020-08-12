When you hear the Bee Gees plead, “How can you mend a broken heart?” we doubt you’re thinking, “Hmmm, that could be a good question to ask about my little kid’s ticker.” But an alarming new scientific statement from the American Heart Association, published in the journal Circulation, reveals that almost 60% of U.S. kids don’t have healthy cardiorespiratory fitness, a key measure of physical fitness and overall health.
CRF is a measure of the capacity of both circulatory and respiratory systems to supply oxygen to the power centers in skeletal muscles’ cells.
That’s how energy is produced during activity. In children, a low or unhealthy CRF leads to premature heart disease,
Type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure. Plus, kids with lousy CRF are at increased risk for premature death from heart disease and stroke as adults.
If your child is overweight, obese or sedentary, ask your doc to assess his or her CRF using a cardiopulmonary exercise test. And start doing interval or HIIT training two or three times weekly with your child — that’s alternating bursts of vigorous activity with rest or low-intensity activity (for example, running fast for one or two minutes, then walking or jogging slowly for three minutes, and repeating five times). Measurable improvements can happen in a couple of months. Get retested, and keep it going.
Bonus! Boosting a child’s CRF also fuels kids’ brain power. Studies show it improves cognitive abilities and helps with concentration and attention. Win, win.