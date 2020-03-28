DEAR DOCS: My sister is proud to say, “I’ve never met a vegetable with a good personality.” She thinks that’s funny, but I think the fact that she never eats vegetables has caused her no end of health troubles and general grumpiness. Is that possible?
— George G., Richmond, Va.
DEAR GEORGE: You are onto something, George. If you don’t have an abundant supply of fruits, veggies and whole grains only in your diet, you’re a candidate for heart problems, various cancers, gastrointestinal woes and mood disorders.
And now a new Canadian study has found that consuming fewer than three different types of fruits and veggies a day increases your chance of developing an anxiety disorder by 24%! And if your total body fat is above 36%, the researchers found it raises your risk of having an anxiety disorder by 70%. (A healthy percentage of body fat for folks ages 20 to 40 is 21% to 33% and for ages 41 to 60 it is between 23% and 35%.)
That’s because you need at least that many diverse servings of produce to avoid chronic inflammation and maintain a healthy gut biome, which research shows influences not only your blood glucose level and immune system health, but emotional wellbeing as well.
It’s tough to get adults to change eating habits unless they are expressing an interest in doing so. Only 12.2% of American adults meet the recommended daily allowance for fruit, and 9.3% meet the standard for vegetables.
You need to make healthy food choices available to your sister without criticizing her or insisting she try them, and discover how to season them with herbs and spices she loves.
And show her this column as proof of how much you care about her wellbeing. Then if she asks, let her know that the recommended daily intake is one-and-a-half to two cups of fruit and two to three cups of vegetables.
Good luck!