New cancer prevention guidelines
When it comes to tipoffs, Shaq is king. He's credited with winning 814 jump balls during his career, and often they were game changers. Clearly, there's nothing like a good tip -- and the American Cancer Society has delivered a new set of them to help you avoid cancer. Developed by the U.S. Departments of Agriculture, and Health and Human Services and several global cancer research organizations, they cover physical activity, diet and alcohol consumption.
Physical Activity: Adults should engage in 150-300 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75-150 minutes of vigorous-intensity physical activity weekly; achieving or exceeding the upper limit of 300 minutes is optimal. This is an increase from previous recommendation for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity activity each week. They're finally catching up with data that the Sharecare RealAge app has known since 1999!
Diet: A healthy diet limits or doesn't include red and processed meats, sugar-sweetened beverages or highly processed foods and refined grain products. It does include a variety of vegetables -- dark green, red and orange; fiber-rich legumes, like beans, peas and others; fruits, especially whole fruits with a variety of colors; and whole grains. Catching up here, too. Soon they'll include only healthy fats and time-restricted feeding. At least six studies show it inhibits cancer cell growth.
Alcohol: It's best not to drink alcohol. People who do choose to drink should limit their consumption to one drink per day for women and two for men. Advising against any consumption is new.
