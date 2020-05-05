THE YOUNGEST player ever in the NBA was Andrew Bynum, who played his first game only six days after his 18th birthday. The 7-foot center won two NBA championships with the Lakers in 2009 and 2010, and was selected to be part of the All-NBA team in 2012. Today, the youngest player is Detroit Pistons’ forward Sekou Doumbouya, 19.
The idea that pro basketball players need to be older to become successful isn’t true for everyone. The same can now be said for knee replacements. It used to be that no matter how disabled by knee pain a person under the age of 50 was, they were advised to postpone replacement surgery, so they could avoid having to replace the replacement when it wore out. But breakthroughs in technology and technique are offering ever-younger patients a chance to get back on their feet and exercise without pain.
This is possible because of robotically assisted surgery and cementless fixation of the implant. The robot lets the surgeon create a 3D-model of each person’s unique anatomy, and then uses GPS to allow microadjustments in alignment and position of the implant. In place of cement, which can wear out and loosen the replacement, new materials allow the replacement and bone to fuse.
Doctors are predicting these replacement joints will last 30 or more years. So if you’re dealing with knee pain and immobility, ask an orthopedist if you’re a candidate for this new approach to knee replacement. It could change your life.