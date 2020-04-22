FROM KING FEATURES SYNDICATE, 300 W 57th STREET, 41st FLOOR, NEW YORK, NY 10019
DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN
FOR RELEASE WEEK OF APRIL 19, 2020 (TIP 4)
BY MICHAEL ROIZEN, M.D., AND MEHMET OZ, M.D.
Set up a virtual health spa with your friends or classmates
Instagram has more than 8 million posts for #plussizefashion that include young people of many shapes and sizes. It's a welcome change from the ultra-thin images long favored on the platform. Acceptance of all body types reduces fat-shaming. But kindness toward yourself or others who are carrying extra pounds shouldn't make you blind to the health risks associated with obesity.
That may be easier said than done. A study published in JAMA had 400 teens look at images of various human body types and asked them to identify their ideal. Those living in areas where obesity is more prevalent gravitated toward heavier figures -- and that, suggest the researchers, makes overweight/obesity contagious.
So, if you're a teen living in a community where a lot of folks are overweight, and you want to avoid or reverse health problems related to obesity, such as sore joints, depression and pre-diabetes or diabetes, catch this!
Set up a virtual health spa with friends using videoconferencing. Establish seven goals/contests each week. Here's a few to get started:
-- Monday: See who can eat the greatest variety of veggies. Take pics, post info. Compare and compete.
-- Tuesday: How many stairs in your home or apartment building can you go up and down in three minutes? Post the videos.
-- Wednesday: Who can make the best soup? Set up a "Chopped" contest in which you all have the same ingredients. Have family members vote. (Recipes to try are in Dr. Mike's new book, "The What to Eat When Cookbook").
You can take it from here!
Mehmet Oz, M.D. is host of "The Dr. Oz Show," and Mike Roizen, M.D. is Chief Wellness Officer and Chair of Wellness Institute at Cleveland Clinic.
