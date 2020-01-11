DEAR DOCS: Give me some ammunition so I can convince my 11-year-old snowboarding son to always, always wear a helmet!
— Jason B., Bangor, Maine
DEAR JASON: Kids of all ages (and adults) need to do everything possible to protect their noggin while enjoying winter sports. Helmets should be refitted every year for growing children. There are great retail places, like Play It Again Sports, where you can trade in old helmets for new ones so that keeping your kid’s head protected doesn’t cost you an arm and a leg. Every sporting goods store has a wide selection of new helmets for kids and adults.
As for information to convince your son or daughter of the need to use the helmet you give them? A conservative estimate is that 20,000 kids a year in the U.S. visit the emergency room because of sledding injuries. And 600,000 Americans are injured yearly from skiing and snowboarding accidents! Those numbers are staggering. But if they don’t do the trick, let your kid’s idols offer some proof.
You would never catch snowboarder and skateboarder Shaun White (15 X Games Gold Medals and three Olympic golds), downhill ski racer Lindsey Vonn (four World Cup Championships) or luge champ Manual Pfister (the Austrian who reached the record speed of 96 mph before the 2010 Winter Olympics) competing without a helmet. Not gonna happen.
Helmets are required in all Olympic Alpine events. At ski resorts in Innsbruck, Austria, and in the Italian Alps, there’s a legal requirement that children wear helmets.
Folks, heads up! You will have less of a battle over use of helmets if you give your kids helmets at a very young age — no matter the sport or activity. Then, as they grow up, they’ll be used to wearing one when they head out to the slopes, lacrosse field, bike path, wherever.
