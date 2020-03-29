YOGI BERRA, Yankees ol’ number 21, was the funniest, most ferociously talented Hall of Famer, and possibly kindest catcher ever. He once declared: “Always go to other people’s funerals; otherwise they won’t go to yours.” And “Love is the most important thing in the world, but baseball is pretty good, too.”

Drs. Oz Roizen sig

Genuine sweetness makes the world a better place for everyone. Unfortunately, if you’re coming in contact with sweetened foods and drinks, there’s nothing genuine about some of their labeling claims — and that doesn’t make the world a better, or healthier, place.

A study in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics found many labels that declare “a touch of sweetness,” or “healthy” are downright deceptive. There are some 20-ounce flavored waters that pack in 27 or more grams of added sugar — that’s about 27 more grams than you should have in a day. Juices with labels declaring they’re “low sugar” often contain MORE sugar than juices with no such label claims.

Packaged goods are also guilty of sweet-talkin’ you. Last October, Kellogg’s settled a suit alleging the company falsely advertises some cereals as healthy and nutritious when they’re also loaded with sugar; it cost the company $20 million.

If you’re an average American, you consume around 71 grams of added sugar daily; a huge risk for obesity, diabetes, depression and heart disease. So, start eliminating added sugars from your diet. Step one: Read the nutrition label on the back of products, not just the pretty label on the front.

Mehmet Oz, M.D., is host of “The Dr. Oz Show,” and Mike Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer and chairman of Wellness Institute at Cleveland Clinic.

Sunday, March 29, 2020