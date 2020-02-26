IN 1965, President Lyndon Johnson gave a speech before Congress, “Conservation and Preservation of Natural Beauty,” announcing plans to build thousands of hiking trails across the country. Johnson noted, “Doctors recommend and encourage such activity for fitness and fun.”
Today, thanks to that initiative, there are 193,500 miles of hiking trails on federal land. Unfortunately, according to a report from the Outdoor Foundation, only about half of Americans participated at least once in outdoor recreation, such as hiking, camping, fishing or biking, in all of 2017. Fewer than 20% participate in outdoor activities at least once a week. Plus, kids are spending 15% less time outside in 2019 than in 2012.
Twenty-first century life — long working hours and commutes, screen addiction, lack of accessible urban green spaces — has broken Americans’ relationship with nature. That ups the risk for everything from obesity to nearsightedness, not to mention heart disease, diabetes and cancer. But getting out and about could help reverse that, and boost your mental health, cognition and immune function, too.
A study in Scientific Reports suggests that you should spend at least 120 minutes a week in nature. Try getting out whenever you can, anywhere there’s greenery — a park, your yard, the field out back. Do yoga in your friend’s backyard or meditate under a tree. Heck, put some basil in a window box and run your hand over the leaves to get lost in the aroma. Every contact with nature improves your life.