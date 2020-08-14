Ronald Reagan, Rosa Parks, Peter Falk and Aaron Copeland are four very different folks, all of whom had one thing in common: Alzheimer’s disease. In the U.S. it’s estimated that 5.7 million people have the condition, and the number is projected to hit 16 million by 2050.
Maybe not. A study in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery & Psychiatry analyzed current research and came up with the top 10 evidence-based risk factors for Alzheimer’s that you can avoid with lifestyle changes and medical care.
The risks are: lack of education; insufficient cognitive activity; obesity late in life; depression; chronic stress; diabetes; head trauma; high blood pressure in middle age; elevated homocysteine level (it increases the risk for artery damage and blood clots, and usually indicates a B12 deficiency); and low blood pressure on standing, also called orthostatic hypotension, which can cause dizziness, weakness and falls.
If any of those risk factors applies to YOU, take steps to regain control of your brain health.
• Sign up for a class, challenge yourself with new interests.
• Take steps with your doctor to address excess weight and control your diabetes (or better yet, reverse it).
• Always get medical attention for any head bump or bang.
• Start treatment for chronic stress and depression, and exercise 300 minutes a week. That eases depression and stress for many folks.
• Reduce high blood pressure with weight loss, nutritional changes, medication and exercise.
• Have a blood test to check your B12 level.
• Adopt a Mediterranean diet.
• And talk to your doc if you have frequent lightheadedness or dizziness upon standing.