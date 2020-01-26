DEAR DOCS: I know there’s a link between a Mediterranean diet, exercise and reduced cancer risk, but is diet more important than exercise?
— Jayla K, Alabama
DEAR JAYLA: We have long known that a diet that is plant-centered and doesn’t contain added sugars, syrups, simple carbs, saturated and trans fats, or red and processed meats is the key to avoiding many cancers — including cancer of the breast, colon and pancreas — and cancer growth. It just makes sense that the anti-inflammatory, weight-regulating, metabolism-boosting power of exercise would also be an essential component of an anti-cancer lifestyle. But just how powerful? We haven’t known until a recent study published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology quantified the benefits.
Researchers at the National Cancer Institute, the American Cancer Society, and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health followed more than 755,000 participants for 10 years; 53% were female, and the median age was 62. They found that 7½ to 15 hours a week of moderate-intensity activity or 1¼ to 2½ hours per week of vigorous activity significantly lowers your risk of developing seven different cancers. The researchers say that those specific cancers have a clear dose-response relationship with exercise: The more you exercise the more your risk is lowered. In the study, those parameters for exercise time correlated with these benefits:
• Breast cancer risk fell by 6% to 10%.
• Endometrial cancer risk was 8% to 14% lower.
• Non-Hodgkin lymphoma risk went down 11% to 17% in women.
• Colon cancer risk fell 8% to 14% in men.
• Kidney cancer risk declined by 11% to 14%.
• Myeloma risk declined an amazing 14% to 19%.
• Liver cancer risk plummeted 18% to 37%.
So yes, Jayla, we’ve long known of the link between a healthy diet, maintaining a healthy weight and staving off cancer, but here’s some pretty good evidence of how moderate-intensity activity can protect you from the big C, too.