Q: With all the conflicting stuff I hear about the COVID-19 vaccines (which I got), I am wondering if it’s really safe to get my young kids vaccinated — when they are available. What do you think? — Jaylee J., Pine Plains, N.Y.
A: First off, congrats for getting your COVID-19 vaccination. Second, we understand some COVID-19 vaccine info seems confusing. Since the crisis hit and we had to scramble to learn about the disease and develop vaccines, the guidelines have changed frequently. The good news is that what we know about the disease and the vaccines has evolved. We keep getting new, refined data that confirms the shots’ safety.
Third, rare side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine are just that, rare. Realize, finding out about side effects doesn’t make the vaccines riskier — it makes them safer. Doctors then know what to look for and how to treat the reactions if they arise.
Fourth, if you’re also asking about vaccines in general that are administered to newborns, infants, children and adults, the answer is “yes, they’re safe.” Dr. Mike’s research shows that the benefits are 35,000 times greater than the risks. And a brand-new study updating a positive vaccine safety review from 2014 backs that up. Looking at vaccines for influenza, measles, mumps, shingles, whooping cough, tetanus and HPV-associated cancers, researchers found no increased risk of autism among children following the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine (MMR). For older children and adolescents, there was no evidence of increased risk from the newer 9-valent HPV and the meningitis B vaccines. For adults, there was no evidence of increased risk for adverse events for the new zoster vaccine which prevents shingles, the hepatitis B vaccine with a novel immune-system stimulant, or new influenza vaccines recommended for older adults.
We’re blessed to have these vaccines available — and we hope parents will continue to spare their children from the nightmare of diseases like polio, measles and whooping cough, as well as the flu and COVID-19.
Q: Help! I want to provide my family with healthy meals that we can sit down and eat together, but it seems impossible. One kid won’t eat meat, another only likes spicy food, my husband is a meat-and-potatoes guy, and I’m a lonely fish lover. Any ideas that might help me get a meal on the table we can all enjoy? — Gini W., Portland, Ore.
A: Welcome to the American dinner table. We are so used to eating out and ordering exactly what we want that we’ve forgotten how to go along and get along at a family dinner table. Our advice: Don’t be afraid to set some rules for your table: No red meat — skinless poultry and fish are your go-to animal proteins; no highly-processed foods; no sugar bombs. Fortunately, that leaves you with a world of tasty foods to prepare; you just need to get a little creative and kinda sneaky.
Cook big batches, freeze in individual portions and serve as needed. Make a delicious chicken, carrot, onion, mushroom and garlic stew to serve over rice or whole wheat pasta. Give that to meat eaters. Make up vegetable lasagna, a Thai veggie curry or a bean and peppers mixture for tacos and freeze in individual portions for your vegetarian and others. Keep frozen salmon burgers on hand for you. Also make up some flavorful condiments with kick — say, pesto with red peppers (freeze individual cubes in an ice tray). When your routine is thaw, heat and serve individually, it becomes pretty easy.
Also, make each family member responsible for one dinner a week (even kids can become a Top Chef with your guidance). When they become cooks, not just critics, they may expand or adjust their palate. And don’t give up — your children’s success at school (there’s a correlation between diet and grades), your ability to avoid weight gain and your husband’s heart health all depend on having healthy, home-cooked meals.