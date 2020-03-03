IN 2013, defensive end Kyle Love was released by the New England Patriots after he developed Type 2 diabetes.
The 6-foot-1, 315-pound lineman immediately stopped eating sugary juices and sweets. And he bounced back, right into the huddle. He’s now playing football with the Carolina Panthers.
If you’re prediabetic or have full-blown diabetes like Kyle, you’re going to substantially improve your health by cutting out foods with a high glycemic index, such as refined carbs and sugars. But if you want to get back into the game, there’s more to controlling your blood sugar than changing your diet.
Taking prescribed medications and getting regular exercise are essential, of course. (As are dietary changes that may make you able to get off those meds.) But here are four plays you may not have thought about trying.
1. Reduce your stress response to reduce insulin resistance. When you’re stressed, your body secretes the hormone cortisol. It draws glucose from the liver to fuel your fight-or-flight response. The body then secretes insulin to reduce your glucose level. If this becomes chronic, insulin resistance can result. So take up meditation or employ other stress management techniques.
2. Talk to your doc about intermittent fasting — eating only when the sun is up, and consuming more early, less later.
3. Get seven to eight hours of quality sleep. It also reduces insulin resistance.
4. Dodge colds and flu. Infections can elevate glucose levels. Wash your hands frequently and keep vaccinations up to date.