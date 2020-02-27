A new study in the Annals of Internal Medicine found that from 2008 to 2012 appointments with primary care doctors declined 24%, and the number of adults who don’t see their primary even once a year went up 30%.
It might be because people go directly to specialists or use urgent care centers. Or maybe it’s because of frustration with abbreviated appointment times. But whatever the cause, the result is that you’re not forging a relationship with a doctor who has knowledge of your health history and personal circumstances.
Regularly scheduled primary care appointments also let you track your risk for heart disease, diabetes, obesity — and intervene early to dodge their worst side effects. Primary care visits also make you more likely to be sent for cancer screenings, and you’ll stay well much longer and have a younger RealAge. So ...
• Have your records from every visit with a specialist or urgent care center sent to your primary care doctor.
• Use your primary care doctor’s team (nurses, physician assistant, etc.) for support and information.
• If you don’t have time to get all your questions answered in one visit, ask for an email or web portal where you can write in questions and get answers back.