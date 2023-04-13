Overdose emergency kit

The state health department wants to distribute hundreds of these “NaloxBox” overdose emergency kits to public places in all 10 counties.

 From NH DHHS

At least 480 New Hampshire residents were lost last year to drug overdoses -- the highest number since 2017.

The synthetic opioid fentanyl continues its deadly grip on the state, with 407 of those deaths involving the drug, either alone or in combination with other drugs such as cocaine and methamphetamine, according to new data released by the state Office of Chief Medical Examiner (OCME).