At least 480 New Hampshire residents were lost last year to drug overdoses -- the highest number since 2017.
The synthetic opioid fentanyl continues its deadly grip on the state, with 407 of those deaths involving the drug, either alone or in combination with other drugs such as cocaine and methamphetamine, according to new data released by the state Office of Chief Medical Examiner (OCME).
Four additional suspected overdose deaths in 2022 are pending toxicology to confirm the cause, according to that office. And, the OCME reported, "It is also possible that unsuspected overdoses in presumed natural deaths will be identified once outstanding toxicology results are received."
The grim trend has continued this year, with 55 confirmed drug deaths, 48 of which involved fentanyl, and 73 cases pending toxicology, according to the OCME.
Manchester, the state's largest city, saw the highest number of drug deaths last year, 108, up from 80 in 2021 and 92 in 2020.
But other cities were not spared, with 54 overdose deaths last year in Nashua, 20 in Concord, 19 in Rochester and 13 in Dover.
The OCME ruled 453 of the overdose deaths last year were accidental and 23 involved suicide. The cause of four deaths was undetermined.
The medical examiner's office also noted that three of the 480 confirmed drug deaths involved xylazine in combination with fentanyl and other drugs.
The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) recently warned that xylazine, a powerful animal tranquilizer known as "Tranq," is being mixed with fentanyl, placing users at higher risk for fatal drug overdose.
The DEA reports that in 2022, approximately 23% of fentanyl powder and 7% of fentanyl pills seized by the agency contained xylazine.
"Xylazine is making the deadliest drug threat our country has ever faced -- fentanyl -- even deadlier," said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram.
Drug overdose deaths had been dropping here after the launch in January 2019 of the federally funded statewide Doorway treatment and recovery program.
After 490 fatal overdoses in 2017 and 471 in 2018, the numbers dropped to 415 in 2019 and 417 in 2020. The numbers rose to 436 in 2021.
The announcement of at least 480 deaths last year comes as New Hampshire launches a new effort to make "overdose rescue kits" available in public places.
Public health officials hope that putting these "NaloxBox" kits in places such as town offices, libraries, hospital lobbies, workplaces and residential buildings will save lives.
The acrylic boxes contain naloxone, a drug that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, as well as a barrier device for rescue breathing, and instructions.
The statewide NaloxBox program is the first of its kind in the United States, officials said.