The Food and Drug Administration has confirmed a national shortage of Adderall.

Controlled substances like Adderall will be allowed to be prescribed online into 2024, U.S. health and drug officials said, a reversal of their earlier position that restrictions on the drugs would be reinstated as the pandemic eased.

Health-care providers can prescribe controlled substances online through Nov. 11, 2023, according an advance copy of a rule posted online today. In addition, practitioners who establish relationships with patients on or prior to that date can continue to prescribe controlled substances for an additional year.