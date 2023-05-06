Q:As a teenager, I sprained my ankle repeatedly. Twenty years later, I have chronic inflammation and pain and feel like it’s affecting my whole body. What’s going on? — Stu Y., Kankakee, Illinois
A: We often think of chronic inflammation and pain as being the result of an autoimmune condition, like rheumatoid arthritis, in which the body attacks healthy tissue, or from exposure to toxins, such as industrial chemicals, but it can also arise from acute inflammation that’s from an infection or an injury — like your repeated sprains — according to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons.
Chronic pain (and that’s always a result of persistent inflammation) affects around 21% of U.S. adults, according to a new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention survey. That amounts to an estimated 51.6 million folks who have contended with it for three months or longer and around 17.1 million who say it restricts their everyday activities. Such a persistent inflammatory response can produce sensations that are much more diffuse than those associated with acute pain. The symptoms of chronic inflammation, according to Harvard Medical School, include depression, anxiety, muscle aches and joint pain, constipation, diarrhea and other gastrointestinal complaints, changes in weight or appetite, headaches and brain fog.
Anyone with chronic pain and inflammation can be evaluated by a doctor to identify the initial trigger, if possible, and to discuss the pros and cons of physical therapy, surgery and medications to ease or resolve it. But self-help works, too!
• Avoid inflammatory foods including red and processed meats, highly processed foods, excess alcohol, and especially any added sugars and syrups.
• Maintain a healthy weight — it’s gentler on joints and tamps down body-wide inflammation.
• Move it — start slowly, adding a few more steps daily, aiming for 10,000 or the equivalent.
• Practice good sleep habits — a quiet, cool, dark, digital-free bedroom; and 6.5-8.5 hours of sleep nightly.
• Adopt stress reduction techniques like yoga, meditation, and spending time with friends.
Q: I’m worried about my grandmother, who seems depressed and going downhill fast. She’s 77 and lives in an assisted living facility. What should I do? — Mary H., Burlington. Vermont
A: Depression in the elderly is something that doctors and therapists are finally paying attention to, because as the number of elderly increases, so does the problem. A report from the Administration on Aging says that the U.S. will have 80.8 million residents who are 65 and older by 2040, more than double the number in 2000 — and it’s estimated that 15% to 20% of seniors living independently experience minor depression and up to 5% have clinical depression. That jumps to around 13.5% of folks who require home health care (assisted living qualifies as that) and to 11.5% of older hospitalized patients.
The results of depression are far reaching: One recent study out of the UConn Center on Aging found that there’s biological evidence that depression in older people causes production of blood proteins that promote inflammation or other unhealthy conditions which accelerate biological aging, and lead to poor physical and brain health.
Another study reveals that drug overdose fatalities among older adults have quadrupled in the past two decades. Although the number is still relatively small, that jump is alarming since by 2021, 13% of overdoses were intentional; 83% were unintentional; and more than half of all overdose deaths were from opioids.
Easing depression in older folks requires a multifaceted approach. Health concerns and conditions need to be addressed. Talk therapy and antidepressant medications are often effective as well. Exercise is also a great depression reliever. So is helping the person find meaningful activities to do — helping others, enjoying hobbies, having frequent social interactions in person, by phone and online. Visit, call, FaceTime or Zoom as often as you can. Expanding her interaction with the world and exercising are things you might be able to kick start with her. Your grandma’s lucky to have you (and you, her — you’ll see).
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.