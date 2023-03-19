Packs of menthol cigarettes

In a photo illustration, packs of menthol cigarettes sit on a table. 

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images/TNS

A proposal to ban all flavored tobacco products in Maine is gaining momentum, with key Democratic lawmakers and some Republican lawmakers lining up behind the bill.

The legislation sponsored by Sen. Jill Duson, D-Portland, is supported by House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross and Senate President Troy Jackson. It was printed on Friday, revealing details of the proposal for the first time. Committee meetings and public hearings will be scheduled in the coming weeks.