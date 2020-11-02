Elliot Health System has increased from 12 to 16 the number of beds available for behavioral health patients seeking care through the Emergency Department.
“Many times, these patients need to be admitted to an inpatient psychiatric setting,” the hospital said in a news release. “With a growing need for these inpatient behavioral health services in southern New Hampshire, The Elliot is adding four new beds to their Pathways behavioral health unit.”
The addition will open up beds in the Emergency Department for patients that require emergency care, Director of Behavioral Health at Elliot Health System Andria Dobberstein said in the news release.
“We saw an increase in the volume of behavioral health patients waiting for inpatient beds in our Emergency Department daily. So, we decided to increase bed capacity within the behavioral health department right here at The Elliot in order to respond to the needs of our community,” Dobberstein, MSN, RN, said.
The project moved quickly, she said.
“Adding beds onto the Pathways unit allows us to increase access to the most appropriate level of care for patients awaiting an inpatient psychiatric bed in our ED. This will initiate treatment in a timelier manner and allow the patient to begin their recovery process sooner, while staying located within their community,” Dobberstein said.