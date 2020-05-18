Recognize these faces?
Elliot Hospital’s Associates are on a mission to identify photographs taken in the 1950s and recently unearthed from storage.
“We want to preserve the history of the hospital as well as the Elliot Associates and hope the community will help us identify the individuals in the photos,” Associates President Dottie Kelley said in a news release. “Because the community has always been so involved in our hospital, we know we can count on them now to make sure a century from now, this part of our history will be captured accurately.”
Elliot Hospital’s Associates have supported the community, the Manchester hospital’s centers of care and the staff with their charitable activities since 1890.
Matt Gendron, an Associates member and the hospital’s current director of respiratory services, digitally photographed the original images first taken by Philadelphia-based photographer William Rittase (1887-1968). It is believed Rittase took the photos in the 1950s, the news release says.
Gendron, who is also a photographic artist, seldom has had some time off during the pandemic, and devoted his time to the project. He serves on the Associates’ History Committee, led by Sara Kellogg Meade, a retired nurse of 40 years.
The Associates are cataloging and preserving the hospital’s images and artifacts in collaboration with the Manchester Historic Association.
If you know the individuals in the photos with this article, please email Sara Kellogg Meade, chair of the Associates’ History Committee: sarakelloggmeade@gmail.com.
The Associates have a roster of 278 members and meet regularly at the hospital. They raise funds through events and receive proceeds from the onsite gift shop.
On a yearly basis, they provide scholarships to staff members and contribute to the hospital’s capital campaigns, most recently to the new cancer center under construction.
“In the beginning most Associates members were the wives of physicians, and spent hours on sewing machines, tailoring surgeons’ caps and gowns, as well as sheets and pillowcases for hospital beds,” the news release says. “Today the membership comes from all backgrounds, and some continue the sewing tradition — now creating face masks that the coronavirus has mandated for healthcare workers and the general public.”
