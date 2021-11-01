Elliot Health System has been designated as a Screening Center of Excellence by the GO2 Foundation for its ongoing commitment to lung cancer screening.
“Low-dose CT screening has shown to be the only proven method to detect lung cancer at an early and treatable stage,” says Fatima Rocco, Lung Cancer Screening Program coordinator for Elliot Health System. “We are thrilled to be part of this elite group, setting an example for responsible screening practices across the country.”
Low-dose CT lung cancer screening is a noninvasive scan of the lungs that involves minimal radiation exposure. It is intended to catch early-stage lung cancer in high-risk individuals.
Identifying lung cancer early is essential to increasing the survival rate of all high-risk patients, as more treatment options are available. The five-year survival rate is over 50% higher than when cancer is identified at later stages.
Since its inception in March 2017, the Elliot’s low-dose CT screening program has screened more than 3,500 high-risk patients and found 51 cancers. Most were at stage one.
The Elliot offers three locations for lung cancer screening — Elliot at River’s Edge, The Elliot at Bedford and Elliot Medical Center at Londonderry. All are designated Centers of Excellence by the American College of Radiology.
Designated Screening Centers of Excellence are committed to providing clear information on who is a candidate for lung cancer screening based on current evidence. Such centers use established guidelines for controlling screening quality, radiation dose and diagnostic procedures within an experienced, multi-disciplinary clinical setting.
“We are proud and honored to be working with Elliot Health System as a GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer Screening Center of Excellence. Their commitment to practice responsible lung cancer screening will lead to advancements in research and many lives saved,” says Laurie Fenton Ambrose, GO2 Foundation co-founder, president and chief executive officer.
According to the American Cancer Society, lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in the United States, making up nearly 25% of all cancer deaths. It is the cause of more deaths than colon, prostate and breast cancer combined.
To learn more about the Elliot’s Lung Cancer Screening Program, go to elliothospital.org or call (603) 663-1833.