Matthew Dayno, medical director, Department of Emergency Medicine, was joined by emergency department staff at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Elliot Hospital’s new 22,000 square foot Emergency Department in Manchester on June 6, 2023.
Greg Baxter, president and CEO, speaks at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Elliot Hospital’s new 22,000 square foot Emergency Department in Manchester on June 6, 2023.
Elliot Hospital board member Charlie Goodwin and his grandson Tucker attend Tuesday’s opening ceremony for Elliot Hospital’s 22,000-square-foot emergency department expansion in Manchester.
Elliot Hosptial Emergency Department
Elliot Hospital opened its new 22,000 square foot Emergency Department with a dedication ceremony in Manchester on June 6, 2023.
Dr. Loretta Brady and Robert Singer unveil a photograph at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Elliot Hospital's new 22,000 square foot Emergency Department in Manchester on June 6, 2023.