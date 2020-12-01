Staff shortages are pushing Manchester's Elliot Hospital to cap the number of "elective procedures" each day.
The hospital is performing at most nine elective procedures, the non-emergency procedures that can be scheduled ahead of time, each day, said Dawn Fernald, a spokeswoman for Elliot Hospital's parent company SolutionHealth.
The hospital is short-staffed because staff who have been exposed to the coronavirus must quarantine at home. With the number of infected people in Manchester growing — there were 768 active cases in the city as of Nov. 30, according to city health department data — the risk of exposure is growing.
"It's hitting our staff as well as community members," Fernald said.
Fernald said just a tiny proportion of hospital staff are quarantining, but it's enough to disrupt the hospital's operations.
With limits on the number of elective procedures the hospital can accommodate each day, some patients' surgeries and other procedures have been postponed, Fernald said.
Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua, which is also owned by SolutionHealth, has not had to limit elective procedures, Fernald said.
Catholic Medical Center, Manchester's other hospital, has not yet had to limit elective procedures, said spokeswoman Lauren Collins-Cline. She said she hoped Catholic Medical Center would not be forced to limit elective procedures or suspend them again.
"The most important thing right now is that hospital employees stay safe when not at work."