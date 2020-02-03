MANCHESTER — Elliot Hospital’s Partial Hospitalization Program continues to successfully treat patients who suffer from both substance use and mental health issues.
“Frequently substance use disorder and mental health problems go hand-in-hand,” says Carol Furlong, director of Elliot’s Substance Use Disorders Services.
“It is not uncommon for a patient to become depressed first and then self-medicate with a substance. That’s why this program is so necessary.”
The 15-month-old program is not residential, but an intensive four-week, 20-hours-a-week, comprehensive program.
“Partial Hospitalization, the level of care reimbursed by Medicare, Medicaid and commercial insurers, is a misnomer because the patient is not hospitalized for treatment,” an Elliot Health System news release states. “The program instead is designed to treat mental illness and substance use while patients continue to reside at home and commute to the treatment center.”
Patients are neither taken away from their employment nor do they face the costs associated with hospitalization, according to the news release.
“Often patients and caregivers mistakenly believe that the only treatment choice available in New Hampshire for those with co-occurring issues is residential, 30-day treatment in an on-site residence,” the news release says.
The treatment team consists not only of behavior therapists but also psychiatric providers and other support providers who work with the patient’s primary care physician.
Furlong said Elliot’s program has been a life-saver for hundreds of patients who successfully “graduated” from the program and continued to be monitored by the Elliot team.
“We know that after completion of the program, when we contact ‘graduates’ at the three-month, six-month and 12-month period, 90 percent are continuing to do well,” Furlong said. “The remaining 10 percent, who may be struggling, are always willing to talk and frequently are willing to come back into the program.”
For more information, call 603-663-8658.