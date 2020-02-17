Nearly 200 teachers and school staff members in Goffstown and New Boston received free Stop the Bleed training last week.
“Bleeding is the leading cause of preventable death during a trauma,” said Michael Kelley, RN, NR-P, emergency medical services coordinator at Elliot Hospital in Manchester and lead instructor in the Stop the Bleed training program.
“A person who is bleeding can die from blood loss within five minutes, therefore it’s important to quickly stop the blood loss. Those nearest to someone with life-threatening injuries are best positioned to provide immediate care.”
According to an Elliot Hospital news release, Stop the Bleed is a national awareness campaign directed by the American College of Surgeons that is intended to encourage bystanders to become trained, equipped, and empowered to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives.
Hands-on training sessions are designed to emphasize the use of tourniquets, direct pressure, and wound packing to properly and effectively stop blood flow.
The two-hour class, part of an in-service professional development program, was conducted by emergency medical clinicians from Elliot Hospital, with assistance from the Goffstown and Bedford fire departments. The training took place Feb. 11 at Mountain View Middle School in Goffstown.
Stop the Bleed was orchestrated by Goffstown resident and Derry Fire Capt. Ryan Bump and his wife, Nicole. Parents to two boys, the couple met with SAU 19 Superintendent Brian Balke last spring to discuss how they might contribute to school safety in Goffstown and New Boston.
The three worked with a variety of community members, including Kelley and Maria Boylan, DO, New Boston parent and physician at Elliot Family Medicine.
“Nicole and I are passionate about equipping our local schools to prevent and respond to active shooter situations,” Bump said in the news release. “We’re encouraged by the many people in our community that have given their time and talent to make this event possible, and we hope to inspire others to work with us on future safety projects.”
Kelley noted that serious injuries can happen anytime, anywhere — home, work, school.
“The more people who receive Stop the Bleed training and feel confident using the techniques learned, the better,” said Kelley.
To learn more about Stop the Bleed training, contact Kelley at 603-663-3039 or mkelley@elliot-hs.org.