People over 65 with COPD are among the beneficiaries of nearly $300,000 awarded to eight local nonprofits by the Pearl Manor Fund Advisory Committee.
Chaired by Richard Rawlings of the Mary & John Elliot Charitable Board, the fund has distributed over $3.1 million to benefit thousands of local seniors in Manchester and surrounding communities since 2005.
The Pearl Manor Fund was established when Women’s Aid Home (Pearl Manor) assets were transferred to the Mary & John Elliot Charitable Foundation to create the fund. The money is distributed by community volunteers and leaders through grants to not-for-profit agencies.
“The Pearl Manor Fund only grants funds to nonprofit organizations that serve our senior community,” Rawlings said in a news release. “Those funds granted have made a difference for those seniors served, from daily meals, vision care, transportation, just to name a couple of the many needs that so many of our seniors need help with.”
Health care, housing and nutritional needs, home visits, mentoring and social programs as well as independent living, legal and transportation assistance are among the programs that benefit.
Among the 2020–2021 grant recipients is the VNA of Manchester and Southern New Hampshire (a subsidiary of Elliot Health System).
According to Rachel Chaddock, MS, BS, RN, vice president home and community services at the VNA of Manchester and Southern New Hampshire, their grant will used be used to enhance care for patients over 65 living with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.
“Respiratory therapy home visits are not covered by Medicare. With these funds, we will be able to provide respiratory therapist visits to approximately 90 patients residing in Manchester. The respiratory therapist will work collaboratively with the rest of the VNA clinical team to improve patient care and health outcomes,” Chaddock said.
For more information, or a Pearl Manor Fund grant application, visit www.elliothospital.org/pearlmanorfund. The next grant application deadline is Sept. 3.