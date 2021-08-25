More than half of New Hampshire residents support the right of businesses and institutions to require their workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, a new poll shows, though protests continue against employer vaccine requirements.
Following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s full approval to the Pfizer vaccine earlier this week, vaccine requirements are expected to become the norm for more employers. Businesses from Wal-Mart to Disney already are requiring vaccinations for at least some of their staff members. People who work at nursing homes will also be required to be vaccinated.
New Hampshire’s largest hospital system, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health, announced a requirement for employees to be vaccinated unless they have a medical or religious exemption. Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover and Memorial Hospital in North Conway also will require their employees to be vaccinated, and Catholic Medical Center in Manchester is working on a policy.
A University of New Hampshire poll published Wednesday found that 53% of Granite State residents support employer vaccine requirements. A national Gallup poll released earlier this month also showed a small majority -- 52% -- of people nationwide favored the idea of their employers requiring a COVID-19 vaccine.
Among the unvaccinated people who responded to the UNH poll, almost a quarter said a requirement from their employer would prompt them to get the shot. Nearly half said they would rather quit — though that number is lower than it has been in recent months.
A network of anti-regulation groups is protesting vaccine requirements, focusing their efforts on Dartmouth-Hitchcock. More than 80% of the system’s nearly 13,000 employees were already vaccinated when the requirement was announced earlier this month.
The groups are holding demonstrations three times a week at Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s Concord facility, and they protested last Saturday in Lebanon.
The groups organizing the rallies include RebuildNH, which convened protests in 2020 against business closures and mask requirements, and the Liberty Defense Council, a group based in Florida and Washington, D.C., that is suing Maine over its vaccine requirement for health care workers.
In other states, governors are instituting vaccine requirements for some public employees. Washington and Oregon are requiring public school teachers to be vaccinated, unless they have a medical or religious exemption.
In Maine, Gov. Janet Mills announced a similar requirement for that state’s health care workers on Wednesday.
“The State of Maine has long required the immunization of employees of designated health care facilities to reduce the risk of exposure to, and possible transmission of, vaccine-preventable diseases,” that state’s guidance reads, explaining that the state already requires health care employees to get flu shots and hepatitis B vaccines. “This existing rule has been amended to include the COVID-19 vaccine.”
New Hampshire has not moved to issue any statewide vaccine requirements.
The New Hampshire Hospital Association, a trade group for the state’s hospitals, came out in support of vaccine requirements, saying more vaccinated workers would keep patients safer.
“Our actions are critical to stopping the spread of COVID-19, and we must all remain vigilant and continue taking steps to mitigate the spread of the virus, and most importantly, that means to get vaccinated,” the association’s president, Steve Ahnen, said in a statement earlier this month.
More vaccinations also could prevent staff shortages by preventing 10-day quarantines for people exposed to the virus. Under guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, vaccinated people do not need to quarantine.
Last year, hospital workers exposed to COVID-19 had to quarantine, creating severe staff shortages. In December, so many Elliot Hospital workers were quarantined that the hospital had to start canceling elective procedures again.