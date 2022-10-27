The Roaring ‘20s might have been called the Pouring ‘20s: Seems coffee-drinking contests were the rage. On Jan. 18, 1927, the Reno Gazette Journal reported that Frank Trachimowitz downed 90 cups in three hours, 28 minutes. The next month, 28-year-old Albert Baker, a San Francisco salesman, buzzed right by him, glugging 157 cups in six hours and 20 minutes.

I believe coffee offers great health benefits — but at two to four or five cups a day, black with no sugar, and filtered, not French press or drip/percolated.

Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.