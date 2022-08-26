Seven-time Olympic gold medalist, Katie Ledecky’s exercise routine includes 10 pool workouts over five days and three weight room sessions a week — with Sundays off.

You can bet she gets in a lot more than the minimum recommended amount of moderate physical activity (150-300 minutes weekly) or vigorous physical activity (75-150 minutes weekly). It’s essential for a world-class athlete. For the rest of us, however, there’s good news about the benefits of faithfully sticking with those minimum recommendations — or increasing them a bit.

