Every 40 seconds, someone in the U.S. has a stroke and, according to the American Heart Association, between 10% and 15% of those happen to folks 18 to 50 years old.

In the past 10 years, incidents of stroke in younger people have skyrocketed by 40%.

Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.