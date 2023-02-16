What do Shaquille O’Neal and Jane Fonda have in common? Osteoarthritis in their knees. And they’re joined by millions of fellow Americans. Knee osteoarthritis accounts for more than 80% of the 58.5 million other cases of arthritis in the U.S., affecting at least 19% of American adults 45 and older.

That’s why it’s important for research to explore how — short of knee replacement — you can best reduce the pain and retain mobility.

Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.