Mia Hamm, a former professional soccer player, two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup champion, says, “True athletes aren’t always the ones who win, but the one with the most guts.”

Researchers looking into the composition of high-level athletes’ intestinal microbiome agree: Their gut’s mix of bacteria is something special.

Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.