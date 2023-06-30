Exeter Health Resources, including Exeter Hospital, Core Physicians and Rockingham Visiting Nurses Association & Hospice, will officially merge Saturday with Beth Israel Lahey Health (BILH) to provide a broader and deeper network of community-based care in southern New Hampshire and the Seacoast.

The merger was approved Friday in Merrimack Superior Court, after it was scrutinized and endorsed in mid-June by the state Attorney General and the AG’s Charitable Trust and Consumer Protection and Antitrust units.