Exeter Hospital

Beth Israel Lahey Health and Exeter Health Resources Inc. have signed an agreement that will bring the local health care system under the Beth Israel Lahey Health umbrella.

 FIle photo

Exeter Health Resources, including Exeter Hospital, Core Physicians and Rockingham Visiting Nurses Association & Hospice, will officially merge Saturday with Beth Israel Lahey Health (BILH) to provide a broader and deeper network of community-based care in southern New Hampshire and the Seacoast.

The merger was approved Friday in Merrimack Superior Court, after it was scrutinized and endorsed in mid-June by the state attorney general and the AG’s Charitable Trust and Consumer Protection and Antitrust units.