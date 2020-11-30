Exeter Hospital is proposing a 6,417-square-foot addition to its cancer center aimed at enhancing the experience for patients.
The proposed expansion of the hospital’s Center for Cancer Care is estimated to cost approximately $9 million — about a third of which is expected to be covered through fundraising efforts, said Debra Vasapolli, the hospital’s director of community relations.
The cancer center, located in the main hospital building on the campus at 5 Alumni Drive, was built in 2003 and is currently 20,731 square feet.
Under the expansion and renovation plan, the two separate entrances for medical oncology and radiation oncology would be combined to create one entrance on the main floor.
According to Vasapolli, the goal of the project is to provide additional space for patients and staff to create a more comfortable atmosphere and improve the overall experience.
“This is really going to enhance our ability to care for our patients,” she said.
The plan was designed with input from focus groups that included former patients who weighed in on the layout of the space in the cancer center, the comfort of chairs, privacy, and other aspects that could be improved.
“Patients have had only the best feedback about the warmth of the staff and the care that they’ve received. We’re taking it a step further to recognize that the space is outdated … and we need to adapt and we need to enhance,” Vasapolli said.
The proposal will go before the planning board on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Once approved and when all permits are in hand, Vasapolli said the hospital hopes to break ground in the spring.
The project comes at a time when many hospitals are facing numerous challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vasapolli said the hospital is fortunate to have the philanthropic support from its leadership team, the board of trustees, community and staff.
“It’s been really remarkable to see the amount of people come forward to support these efforts,” she said.
Exeter Hospital has had a long partnership with Massachusetts General Hospital, which provides radiation oncologists and medical oncologists/hematologists at the hospital with access to the Boston hospital’s cancer specialists and research.