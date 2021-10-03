Last year, Exeter Hospital’s Center for Breast Health received three-year accreditation from The National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC), a quality program of the American College of Surgeons (ACS), and remains the only breast center in Seacoast New Hampshire to hold this accreditation.
To achieve voluntary NAPBC accreditation, a breast center demonstrates compliance with the NAPBC standards that involve center leadership, clinical services, research, community outreach, professional education, and quality improvement. Breast centers seeking NAPBC accreditation undergo a site visit every three years.
As a NAPBC-accredited center, Exeter Hospital’s Center for Breast Health is committed to maintaining levels of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive, patient-centered, multidisciplinary, high-quality care for patients with breast disease. Patients receiving care at a NAPBC-accredited center have access to information on new treatments, clinical trials, genetic counseling, and patient centered services including psycho-social support. A survivorship care plan documents the care each patient receives and seeks to improve cancer survivor’s quality of life.
“Finding an abnormality of the breast can be traumatic for many women. At the Exeter Hospital Center for Breast Health, we have developed a program where diseases of the breast can be evaluated comprehensively with state of the art equipment, and treated by a team of caring, compassionate providers, who are committed to providing high quality breast health care,” said Rebecca Kwait, MD, FACS, Medical Director, Exeter Hospital Center for Breast Health. “Our team felt that pursuing accreditation was the right approach for our patients because adhering to these national standards results in improved clinical outcomes, increased access to information for patients and a commitment to providing the highest quality breast care available.”
Kwait recently created a video about the importance of breast cancer screening, and the screening options available for women of varying levels of risk. The video can be viewed at exeterhospital.com/cancer — and click on “Essential Cancer Screenings.”